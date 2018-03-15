Skip to Main Content
Strike at Port Arthur Health Centre one step closer

65 members of Unifor Local 229 are one step closer to going on strike in April.
Unifor Local 229 requested a no board report after conciliated talks broke off on Wednesday, March 14. (Gord Ellis / CBC)

Conciliated talks broke off on Wednesday, without a settlement between the Port Arthur Health Centre and the union.

The union said the main issues remain wages and job security. Workers represented by the union include clerical staff, medical aides, and records department staff.

Unifor said it has now requested a no board report, which would put them in a legal strike position by early April.

Employees voted in favour of a strike on January 10.

