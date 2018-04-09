Port Arthur Clinic workers begin strike over work contracts and wages

Employees at the Port Arthur Health Clinic in Thunder Bay, Ont. began picketing outside the building on the corner of River Street and Court Street North on Monday morning, after their last collective agreement expired at the end of 2017.

The union representing approximately 65 workers at the health clinic released a written statement on Friday, April 5 to issue a strike notice for 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 9.

According to the written release, the union has made no progress on key issues such as precarious work contracts and wages.

"The employees' wages are so low that close to 65 per cent of them will see an increase in wages when the minimum wage goes up next year," said Kari Jefford, president of Unifor Local 229.

Officials from Unifor Local 229 said two thirds of the 65 women who work at the health clinic have casual employment, despite having plenty of hours of work available. (Gord Ellis / CBC)

She said two thirds of the 65 women who work at the health clinic have casual employment, despite the hours of work available.

Many of the affected employees work as appointment secretaries, medical aides and in medical records.

"The frustrating thing about this situation is that the employer is not arguing that they do not have the ability to pay, but rather that they want to keep their operating costs low, which translates into profits for them," said Andy Savela, director of health care at Unifor.

The collective agreement expired in December 31, 2017, according to the union, and although there are no future dates scheduled for negotiations with the employer, representatives from the union said they are willing to negotiate to seek a fair resolution.

Officials at the Port Arthur Health Centre said the centre will remain open and continue to provide health care to its patients.