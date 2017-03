Thunder Bay police are conducting a sudden death investigation after a female was found unresponsive Tuesday afternoon in the open area behind the Canadian Tire store in the Thunder Centre.

According to a written release Tuesday, police received a call, just before 3 p.m. from a person who had come across an unresponsive female lying on the ground behind the box-store complex.

Emergency services at the scene confirmed the female was deceased.

Police stated the investigation is continuing.