Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. say they're hoping embracing another form of social media will help them build a stronger rapport with young people in the city.

The city's police service launched its Snapchat account on May 1.

"What we're trying to do is give our officers more tools in the toolbox as it were to be able to get their message across," said Chris Adams, the police's director of communications. "They have a good rapport when they go in schools today, but this is another way of extending it."

Police already communicate through their website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. They recently hired a staff person to oversee the service's online presence.

The plan is to use Snapchat to supplement the work being done by officers who routinely visit schools in the city, Adams said, adding that, to start, most of the posts will deal with public safety issues pertinent to young people.

"We probably want to start talking more about some of the safety things ... that are of interest and should be of interest to youth," he said.

Snapchat is a popular social medial platform among young people, Adams said.

It's important that police continue to seek ways to connect with the public, Adams said, adding that having the option for two-way dialogue through social media is also important.

"It's an interesting time," he said. "People are going to different sources more and more to get their news, to get information."

"It's just another way of people connecting and it has a feedback component that we didn't have before," he added.

Chris Adams of the Thunder Bay police says the Snapchat account should be a way to better communicate with young people in the city. (CBC)

Social media does have its downside, but Adams said police have been pleasantly surprised at the relatively few number of incidents involving people behaving inappropriately on their online channels.

While the new options for communication are generally positive, he said when it comes to reporting crime or seeking emergency help, there's no substitute for the telephone.

"We didn't want to make any of these platforms a replacement for calling 911, calling our front desk or just coming down and talking to somebody here at the station," Adams said.