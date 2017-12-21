The Ontario Civilian Police Commission has granted lead investigator, Senator Murray Sinclair, a five-month extension on his examination of the actions, attitudes and civilian oversight provided by the Thunder Bay Police Services Board.

Sinclair's final report, which was scheduled to be released March 31, 2018, will now be made public on August 31, 2018, the commission stated in a news release Wednesday.

The Chair of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board, Jackie Dojack, says she is eager to read the final report from the Ontario Civilian Police Commission, whenever that document is available.

"Because it's an investigation of the board, we look forward to the conclusion with the findings and recommendations so we're a little disappointed that there is this delay, but we understand the reasons," she said.

Jackie Dojack, chair of the Thunder Bay police services board, says she is disappointed but understands the reasons for the delay in releasing the final report of the investigation by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

In its release, the commission stated that Senator Sinclair asked for the extension in order to have time to consider the "findings from the systemic review of the Thunder Bay Police Service, currently being conducted by the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD)."

It also explained that he wishes to consider the "legislative and/or regulatory changes around police oversight, as a result of the Government's introduction of Bill 175 (Safer Ontario Act, 2017)."

The commission launched its investigation into the police service in the northwestern Ontario city due to serious concerns about the state of civilian police oversight and public confidence in the delivery of police services.

The investigation began in July, 2017 and an interim report was published in November.

The commission stated that the investigation is not punitive, nor directed to any specific conduct issues, but that there is a public interest in ensuring the board meets its obligations.