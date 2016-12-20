The Thunder Bay Police Service is encouraging people with outstanding warrants to turn themselves in before February 1.

That's when police will launch what they are calling an investigative tool, dubbed Wanted Wednesday.

Each Wednesday, starting in February, police plan to post personal information and pictures of people who are wanted by police.

"We will put four pictures and identities of people we are looking for and we are asking the public for their assistance in tracking down," said Sgt. Greg Stein, who is in charge of the community response team and is heading up Wanted Wednesdays.

Stein said the idea for Wanted Wednesday came from one of his officers, who noticed similar programs being used in other parts of the country.

The Wanted Wednesday website will feature identities and pictures of four people with outstanding warrants each week. Thunder Bay Police Service says it will go live February 1, 2017. (photo credit: Gord Ellis CBC )

Police spend "a lot of time looking for people" and Stein said he recognizes the power of the internet to help locate some of them.

"And we really do have to rely on the tool that is out there, and that is social media and the fact that a lot of people spend time on it," he said. "And we need to tap into all the resources we have available to us."

Stein said police will have a maximum of 16 wanted people on the web site at any given time.

"The pool we have to draw from is extensive," said Stein. "We get warrant fly sheets delivered to our office on a daily basis."

Stein said there is a criteria list for people who will end up on the Wanted Wednesday web site.

He said any person named has to be an adult and the photograph used has to be of when the person is an adult.

"There will be certain offences that may or may not make it on to Wanted Wednesday," Stein said. "Depending on what we as a police service feel might hinder victims or hinder investigations."

Stein said people who want to surrender to police should attend the Balmoral police station where the warrant will be executed and the court process, to answer any charges, will begin.

On its web site, Thunder Bay police say contacting a lawyer for legal advice prior to attending the police station is the right of every person.

Once an individual is taken into police custody, they will again be given the right to contact a lawyer, police say.