Thunder Bay Police are looking for Josiah Begg, a 13-year-old boy who was last seen on the weekend.

Police said Begg was seen Saturday at about 6:00 p.m. at the skate park at Marina Park.

Police describe Begg as Aboriginal, 5'5" with a slim build, brown short hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, red hoodie, as well as grey and white sweat pants.

Anybody with information on whereabouts of Josiah Begg is asked to call Thunder Bay Police at 684-1200.