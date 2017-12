(Cathy Alex/CBC)

Thunder Bay police reported Monday night that 25-year old Jessica Massaro had been located.

The Thunder Bay Police Service thanks the public for their assistance.

On Monday morning, police had asked for the public's help in a written media release after Massaro hadn't been seen since just before the weekend.

She had last been seen getting into a dark coloured pick-up truck on Friday, Dec. 15 at around 9:30 p.m. in the Onion Lake Road area.