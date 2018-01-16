Thunder Bay police say 57-year-old woman located safe and sound
Thunder Bay police said Monday night they are no longer looking for 57-year-old Adrianne Barrow.
In a written release, police said she was located safe and sound.
Police had issued a request for the public's help to locate the woman the night before. Police said family members were concerned for her welfare as she had not been heard from for three days.