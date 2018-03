"The Thunder Bay Police Service acknowledges the impact this incident has on the community. The police are consulting with the Crown in order to evaluate if evidence gathered to date indicates if this assault can be designated as a hate motivated incident," reads a statement from the Thunder Bay Police Service. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Thunder Bay police say a 28 year old woman reported missing has been located.

The Thunder Bay Police Service put out a release early Tuesday morning saying they were no longer looking for Samantha Morriseau, as she had been found.

Early Monday, city police had asked for the public's help in locating the woman who had last been seen in the afternoon on Friday, March 2, on the city's south side.