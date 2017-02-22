Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have formed a Sudden Death Committee to examine how the service handles every death, whether it was a homicide, an accident or by natural causes.

The committee will look at every aspect of the investigation from whether the coroner was called to when the family was notified, explained Sylvie Hauth, the deputy police chief.

"For us, it's to ensure we're doing our job and we're doing it right so at the end of the day, once it's reviewed, if there's anything that's been missed, it's a matter of pointing our investigators in the right direction to say there's a few steps that need to be looked at and let's ensure that everything's covered off," she said of the group which held its first meeting in January.

Its formation is one of the tangible outcomes of a visit made to Saskatchewan in November 2016 by the deputy chief and executive officer Chris Adams.

"It gives hope in terms of seeing that it [rebuilding relationship with Indigenous community] can be done - Sylvie Hauth, Thunder Bay deputy police chief

The pair travelled to Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert to examine the relationship between police and Indigenous people in those cities.

"We learned they've been able to really use elders, use the Grand Councils, use the Indigenous population in terms of how they're shaping their recruitment practices, their training practices, their mentoring practices," she said.

The Thunder Bay police service has committed to a change project, through the Human Rights Commissioner, and has agreed to look at "where we've been, where we currently are and where we want to be and I think for us this trip really gave us the opportunity to gain some insight, some good ideas and some next steps for us to build on," said Hauth.

Hard work, no easy fixes to mend relationships

They spent considerable time talking to police in Saskatoon about how that service rebuilt its fractured relationship with the Indigenous community after the infamous "starlight tours", an unsanctioned police procedure in the early years of this century where officers would drive Indigenous men and women out of the city in the winter, and then abandon them at the side of the road.

"In talking to the chief, it's been a very, very long process," said Hauth.

Sylvie Hauth says she and executive officer Chris Adams learned many valuable lessons about rebuilding relationships in the community by speaking with police forces in Saskatchewan. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

"They've had to work very diligently at establishing those relationships and I think the fact they've reached out and included so many members of the Indigenous community within their service has really moved things in the right direction."

The Saskatoon example shows what is ultimately possible in Thunder Bay, said Hauth.

"It gives me hope in terms of seeing that it can be done. Obviously other municipalities have been in similar circumstances where they've implemented various different projects or different things that have been successful, that have rebuilt those relationships and I think it speaks volumes that we can do the same here."