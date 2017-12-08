Thunder Bay police have released a video and are asking the public for help in their investigation into the sudden death of Dylan Moonias on or about September 21, 2017, the service announced in a written release Friday.

The body of the 21-year-old man was found in the Neebing-MacIntyre Floodway on Sept. 23, 2017 in the intercity area.

According to police, many people were seen in the area where Moonias was last known to be alive.

They are particularly interested in speaking to those who may have been in the vicinity of William Street and North Brodie Street, along the McIntyre Floodway on the evening of Sept. 21, 2017, the release stated.

Thunder Bay police video

Investigators have released a video of persons known to have been in that area.

They're asking the people in the video or anyone who can identify them, to contact the Criminal Investigations Branch of the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200, as they believe it will benefit their investigation.