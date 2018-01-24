Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. estimate that, since Nov. 2016, over 100 lives have been saved by first responders coming to the aid of people in trouble who were either in or near city waterways.

It's one of the findings of Project Floodway, which was created by police in response to recommendations made in June 2016 at the conclusion of a coroner's inquest into the death of seven First Nations students in the city.

The project aims to locate, assist and prevent intoxicated people from getting hurt, or dying in Thunder Bay's creeks and rivers, says Det. Cst. Brooke Pilley, who is a member of the safety initiative, and presented its findings to the Thunder Bay Police Services Board on Tuesday.

Det. Cst. Brooke Pilley of the Thunder Bay police presented the data collected by Project Floodway since Nov. 2016 at the Tuesday meeting of the Thunder Bay Police Service. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

"We have implemented daily foot patrols in these areas, so that's where we're getting a bit more proactive, all hours of the day and evening checking these areas. But we're also responding to calls from the public, so we do urge people that if you see somebody engaging in risky behaviour down there, or you think somebody might be in need of help in these higher risk areas, definitely give us a call," he said.

Since police started collecting the data in late 2016, they have responded to approximately 460 calls for help at the rivers, and assisted over 1200 people.

According to data collected by Project Floodway, the greatest number of incidences occurred in or around the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

Many of those calls involve the same people, said Pilley. "There are definitely some people with elevated risk, and they just need help, and those are people we can identify through this project, which is good, and hopefully we can refer them to the appropriate resources," he said.

Other elements of Project Floodway include partnering on a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) study and collecting statistics on police incidents and encounters near the river.

Those numbers are important because they will hopefully allow police, and their partners, "to apply for resources that can help get to the root cause of this issue, and prevent people from being at risk in the future", said Pilley.

According to data collected by Project Floodway, incidents around Thunder Bay's rivers and creeks peek during the summer months. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

Root causes include "mental health, homelessness, poverty and addiction," he said.

Until those issues are addressed, Pilley said police may just be moving the problem from one place to another but "if we can displace it to another, safer place, by focusing on these rivers, which do introduce an element of risk, than that's at least one positive outcome and can give us a little bit more time to make those changes that we need to."

Data collected since the project began showed the greatest number of calls for assistance were for the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway area, followed by McVicar Creek.