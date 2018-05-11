'We didn't see him coming' Thunder Bay police urge motorcycle safety as weather warms

As the weather continues to warm up and people bring their motorcycles out of winter hibernation, police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are urging riders to think about what they wear.

"We've looked at what causes a lot of our motorcycle collisions within Thunder Bay and other areas and generally it's intersections," said Bill Pollock, the acting traffic sergeant for Thunder Bay police.

"Taking that into account, and talking to the drivers that are involved in these collisions, generally their comment is ... 'we didn't see him coming.'"

That's why police are promoting their "Can You See Me Now" campaign, which launched on Thursday. The efforts are geared toward demonstrating how high-visibility clothing helps riders stay safe.

People on motorcycles are 40 per cent less likely to be involved in a collision by wearing high-visibility or fluorescent clothing.

The initiative is a partnership with Excalibur Motorcycle Works and the Motorcycle Safety Training Organization.

"When we start to use high-visibility clothing — jackets, high-visibility gloves as well as ... a helmet, what it does for us is it makes it easier for that person to spot us," Pollock said.

'Break the trend'

At the heart of the campaign, Pollock said, is an attempt to get riders to "break the trend of wearing the all-black clothing."

"Part of taking that responsibility is to wear the equipment all the time and to wear the right equipment that makes us visible on the road," he continued.

The campaign is educational, Pollock said, as police can't enforce what riders wear. There are no provisions around appropriate clothing in the Highway Traffic Act.

Pollock said Thunder Bay police reported 25 collisions involving motorcycles in 2016 and 14 in 2017. Of those, he said, eight in each year happened at intersections.

"Generally, those would be left-hand turns across the intersection," he said. "It is just being able to find that contrast between the motorcyclists and the surrounding area."