Thunder Bay police investigate discovery of body on path near Lakehead University

Thunder Bay police are investigating the discovery of a body on a path near Lakehead University on Tuesday afternoon.
Thunder Bay police are investigating the discovery of a body on a path near Lakehead University.

According to a written media release issued by police,  a citizen was walking on the pathway behind the Lakehead University Fieldhouse just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday when the deceased person was found.

Police said the area is being contained by officers and the investigation is ongoing.

