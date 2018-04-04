Thunder Bay police investigate discovery of body on path near Lakehead University
Thunder Bay police are investigating the discovery of a body on a path near Lakehead University on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a written media release issued by police, a citizen was walking on the pathway behind the Lakehead University Fieldhouse just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday when the deceased person was found.
Police said the area is being contained by officers and the investigation is ongoing.