The acting chief of the Thunder Bay police says she's "very pleased," with the grade the service received from a recently-released report card of how governments and other organizations have responded to the inquest into the deaths of seven First Nations students.

City police received a B+ grade from the report, prepared by Aboriginal Legal Services, for their responses to the 10 recommendations inquest jurors made to the service at the conclusion of the proceedings. All the grades were based on a mathematical formula.

"The recognition is validating that we're on the right track," Hauth told CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning. "We [still] have lots of work to do."

Among the tasks the inquest jury said they wanted police to do were to continue to have officers visit northern First Nations to speak with grade 8 students and parents, take part in a safety audit of Thunder Bay's rivers, develop protocols to be distributed to non-police community search teams and work with the LCBO to better protocol for reporting suspected "runners," or people who buy alcohol for minors.

Sylvie Hauth is the acting police chief in Thunder Bay. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

The visits to the north, which are being done in partnership with Nishnawbe Aski poilce, have been going on for over a year, Hauth said.

"We try to reach the students who are coming to Thunder Bay — not only the students but the families," she said, adding that it's meant to give students an idea of what to expect the city to be like and ways to stay safe.

The trips are also a chance to engage parents, she said.

"We are there as police officers; they need to understand that, yes, we are police officers at the end jof the day in uniform, but we want them to be able to know that we are also moms and dads," she said. "I have children, we raise our kids in this community, we are approachable and we're there to keep your kids safe."

'Important to be proactive'

Some parents of students from northern First Nations have said they're afraid to send their children to school in Thunder Bay.

Two more teens — Tammy Keeash, 17, from North Caribou Lake First Nation and Josiah Begg, 14, from Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug — were found dead in the city in the spring.

"It's been important for us to be proactive," Hauth said. "And really look beyond even the inquest recommendations and ensure that we continue mending those relationships and reaching out."

Hauth said, starting last fall, police have been conducting increased foot patrols in "three high-risk areas" around city waterways. In addition to safety benefits, Hauth said the increased interaction officers have with people they meet while on patrol can also help.

"It gets the officers out of the vehicles, really interacting and being present," she said. "Having that positive interaction, so it's not [just] responding to that 911 when something's happening."