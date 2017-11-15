Officials with the Thunder Bay Police Service say two officers were injured on Tuesday night after a reported altercation with a man near the Wendy's restaurant on Memorial Avenue.

According to a written statement released by officials on Wednesday, police said they were called to the Real Canadian Superstore just before 11 p.m. about a man being "assaultive" to the staff after he was reportedly asked to leave the business.

A few minutes later, police said they found a man matching the description nearby.

When they went to talk to him, police said he became aggressive.

Two officers were injured during the altercation, police said, but they did not require medial attention.

The accused was taken into custody and charged with assault, mischief, breach of probation and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 15.