Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're looking for a man who allegedly held up a north-side gas station Wednesday night.

The man, believed to be about 20 years-old, entered the Esso station on John Street Road and threatened the employee with a box cutter while demanding money, police stated in a written release.

The suspect left on a bicycle with what police described as a "small quantity of cash."

He's described as being five-feet-10-inches tall with brown eyes and wearing a black and grey hoodie with black sleeves and hood. The suspect was also reportedly wearing a black toque and face covering.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.