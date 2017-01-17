The Thunder Bay Police Service swore in Sylvie Hauth as the first female deputy chief in the force's history Tuesday morning.

"It's quite an exciting venture," said Hauth. "Very honoured to be chosen and looking forward to embarking on this new journey."

​"Thank you to all of my friends and coworkers for your support and encouragement over the years. I'm here because of all of you, family and friends, and now I'm here for you," said Hauth moments after the ceremony concluded.

The new role will mean a few changes for Hauth, a 24-year veteran with the Thunder Bay police, who worked for many years in the criminal investigation branch.

"It's a totally different position for me. I was in charge of community services before, so really now it's just embracing all of the service and everything we represent and all the work that we do."

"We have a few things on our plate," said Hauth of the work she is already doing with police chief J.P. Levesque on some of the major issues confronting the Thunder Bay force.

Sylvie Hauth is a 24-year veteran with the Thunder Bay, Ont., police and is the new deputy chief. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

They are preparing for review by the Office of the Independent Police Review Director, examining the recommendations from the inquest into the deaths of seven First Nations students in Thunder Bay and "looking at doing some changes within our service with respect to human rights and how we do business."

Hauth said she believes her new role as a deputy chief "sets a really good example for other women that are out there that may be inspired to join the policing ranks."

"I think it's encouraging to see it's attainable and doable."