Investigators with the Thunder Bay Police Service say they still haven't found an Ottawa man reported missing last year, despite months of searching, but believe that Justin "Milky" Duncan was killed.

"We don't have a body or any remains from Duncan," said Staff Sgt. Ryan Hughes.

"To this point from when he went missing in November, the evidence we've seized, the people we've spoken to, the investigating team believes he was murdered."

Up until now, police have only said they weren't ruling out homicide.

According to police, Duncan was last seen at the housing complex on Limbrick Street on Nov. 22, 2016 and was seen on security footage with a number of people. Investigators said those people were with Duncan prior to his disappearance.

Thunder Bay police have been working with the Ottawa Police Service on the case. Hughes has said that Duncan, himself, is known to police in the nation's capital.

Police have been searching the Fort William First Nation for Justin Duncan. (Supplied by Thunder Bay Police Service)

On Monday, police, acting on a tip, started searching the Fort William First Nation, which is adjacent to Thunder Bay.

Those efforts have been hampered by snow still in the area, Hughes said, but will continue.

Ontario Provincial Police have helped with the search, Hughes added, including through the use of search dogs and a drone.