Thunder Bay Police Chief J.P. Levesque retires

After 31 years of service, Thunder Bay Police Chief J.P. Levesque announced his retirement on Thursday afternoon.

"Chief Levesque has had an accomplished career which has been marked with distinction, leadership and tremendous integrity in service to the community," Thunder Bay Police Services Board Chair, Jackie Dojack said in an media statement.

"We wish J.P. all the best as he enters a new chapter of his life."

As the eighth Chief of Police, Levesque has worked in many facets of policing, including criminal and drug investigations, training, incident command and administration.

He also served in the senior leadership role as the service's Superintendent and Deputy Chief of Police before taking on the role of Chief in 2011.

Levesque went back to work in January 2018, after being off work due to charges of breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

Deputy Chief Sylvie Hauth has been appointed as the Acting Chief of Police and Inspector Don Lewis will be the Acting Deputy Chief while the board begins their national search for a new police chief.