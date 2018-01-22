The Thunder Bay Police service is looking to improve the appearance of their police station and are calling on local Indigenous artists from Fort William First Nation to collaborate on an artwork that will be displayed at the Balmoral Street station.

The Thunder Bay Police Service and Fort William First Nation signed a Friendship Agreement back in September 2017 as a pledge to work together.

On Monday officials released a written statement calling on all Fort William First Nation artists to collaborate with a team in designing a display of works that will be housed at the city's police station.

"The Thunder Bay Police Service is looking forward to including artwork from local Indigenous artists as part of improving the appearance of our police station so it can better reflect the community we serve," Thunder Bay Police Service Acting Deputy Chief Don Lewis said in Monday's statements.

Examples of considered works include painting, leather work, beading, birch bark, photography and more. The selected artist, or artists, will also receive a commission to produce the works.

"Fort Williams First Nation has many skilled artists whose work spans a variety of media," Fort William First Nation Chief Peter Collins said, "I look forward to seeing the final selections and the unveiling of the space within the Thunder Bay Police Service Station."

The artwork must fit within a glass display — 65" wide, 40" high and 4"deep —and paintings or photography should be on a canvas or frame that's no larger than 36" wide.

Information on where you can submit your work can be found on the Thunder Bay Police Services site.

Artists who are interested can send their work by Feb 28, 2018 to Scott.Paradis@thunderbaypolice.ca or call 684-1200 to arrange an in-person submission.