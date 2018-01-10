The Thunder Bay Police Services Board has approved the 2018 budget for the northwestern Ontario city's police force.

The police service is asking for $40,706,400 to cover operating costs, and $907,200 for capital costs.

Sylvie Hauth, the acting Thunder Bay police chief, presented the budget to the police services board on Tuesday.

Specialty police drone on wish list

One of the item's on the department's wish list is a specialty police drone, which Hauth explained would be very helpful in a variety of situations, including investigating crime scenes and looking for missing people.

"It's something that's mobile very quickly, and within a few minutes can be up in the air, which is very important in terms of missing persons, where you don't have to wait for search and rescue, or for officers to mobilize."

In terms of the operational side of the budget, Hauth said wages and benefits account for nearly 90 per cent of it.

Operating budget up one per cent over 2017

The modest ask of one per cent over the 2017 operational budget should help defray the cost of a nearly two per cent wage increase personnel received last year, she said.

One of the issues Thunder Bay police have faced in recent years is an increase in serious crimes, including assaults and homicides, which lead to higher overtime costs because of the hours detectives and other staff spend on those cases.

The force is trying to do a better job of estimating those expenses, said Hauth.

"We've tried to proportionally increase our overtime budget to be more reflective of our actual costs," she said.

2018 budget helps force prepare for 'next steps'

The 2018 budget is also about preparing for the future, said Hauth.

The force is undertaking an organizational change project, writing a new business plan, as well as anticipating reports and recommendations from both the Ontario Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) and the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC).

"I think the next budget cycle will be very important in terms of realizing a lot of those next steps," said Hauth.

She will present the police budget to Thunder Bay city council on January 16