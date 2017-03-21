A long-vacant building on Thunder Bay's south side could have a new lease on life, if a developer gets their way.

A proposal would see the former Pinewood Court on South James Street turned into an apartment complex.

The footprint of the building would not change, according to the city's Development Services Department.

Units in the building would range from approximately 450 to 1200 square feet. The design proposed would allow for exterior access to the majority of the units.

The property would have to be re-zoned, as well as an amendment made to the official plan before the building would undergo renovations.

City administration hopes to have a report ready on the property by the end of April.