Brightly decorated semi trucks will roll down the streets of Thunder Bay, Ont., for the annual Parade of Lights on December 2, 2017 at 7 p.m.

This year, the parade is raising money for Autism Ontario Thunder Bay and District Chapter, George Jeffrey Children's Centre, Special Olympics and the Therapeutic Riding Association, by collecting pledges and donations.

"Our main focus is to raise awareness for the four charities and the much needed funds for their operating budgets throughout the year," said Greg Stephenson, the parade chair.

Businesses in Thunder Bay volunteer to put their trucks in the parade decorating them with bright colourful lights.

"Every year it just blows me away that they do all this effort and they are all doing it at their own cost, the gas, the insurance, the vehicles are all their own time, the countless hours beforehand preparing," said Stephenson.

Riding with Stephenson in the parade will be Joshua Tomagatick, who is this year's parade marshal.

He has competed in many Special Olympics events such as bowling, floor hockey, and soccer.

The Parade of Lights will follow its usual route from Main Street down the Harbour Expressway ending at Water Street.

Volunteers will be walking beside the trucks collecting donations from spectators during the parade. Last year the parade raised over $25,000 .