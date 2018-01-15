It's no question winters in much of Canada can be harsh, and with temperatures that dip below —30 C at times, the weather in Duluth, Minn., isn't much different.

But for engineer Jeffrey Xu, even just the sight of snow was a shock to his system.

"I grew up in the southeast part of China which has a climate that's really similar to Miami, " Xu said, "so when I was growing up, I never see snow."

Xu, who completed his bachelors degree in China and moved to San Francisco to pursue his graduate studies, transferred to Duluth about two years ago to design a new airplane for Cirrus Aircraft.

Having never lived in a snowy place, Xu said he was aware Minnesota would be cold but thought he could "handle it."

"It was a pretty shocking experience," Xu said, "when you walk out of the building, it's really cold, and when you get into your car, the seat is even colder."

That's when Xu started wondering why people in Minnesota wore jackets to keep warm but left their legs vulnerable to the elements.

'Walk fast,' to keep warm

"When you come to a new place you figure out how the locals survive and you try to learn as much as possible from them," Xu explained.

"At first I said, 'Hey! it's pretty cold outside and I saw you guys just walk out with jeans only and nothing else on your legs', and the answer was 'Yeah that's the way to go and the snow pants are very inconvenient'."

He quickly learned that in order to keep their legs warm, most people just walked faster. It was a philosophy he couldn't quite wrap his head around.

"That's really not a good solution, " Xu said. "First, when you have boots on, with snow and ice on the ground you can't walk fast, and even when you walk fast, when you sit in the car, it's still really cold."

The engineer soon discovered he needed to come up with a solution of his own.

Xu started sketching his idea and after several drawings he came up with a prototype using wool fabric. He said he wore this everyday during his second winter in Duluth when people started noticing and asking him about it. (Pants-on-Pants/ Kickstarter)

A jacket for your legs

"What you really need is more insulation for the legs."

Xu thought about the convenience of a parka — easy to put on and take off.

"I define convenience as something that you can put both your feet on the ground and you don't need to take off your shoes or anything and you can still put it on," Xu said.

After months and months of sketching and testing, he finally designed a product that was convenient, warm and functional.

It's essentially a jacket for your legs and all you have to do is wrap the top part of the pants around the waist and zip the legs down.

Growing up in Shanghai, China, Xu said it wasn't until he moved to Duluth, Minnesota two years ago that he experienced what it was like to live in a snowy place. (Jeffery Xu / Facebook)

Pants-on-Pants Kickstarter campaign

"My colleagues, because I'm putting it on and taking it off in my cubicle, they found this very convenient and they asked me, 'hey Jeffery where did you get it?'" Xu said.

When he told them that he had made it himself, Xu said his colleagues were "shocked and couldn't believe it."

Requests started pouring in and he soon discovered that there was a market for his Pants-on-Pants invention.

"I think the great inventions are always those people that say, 'hey how come nobody thought of this before,'" Xu said, "and I think that's the excitement of invention."

From the elastic wasit band to the zipper, Xu made sure the design was not only convenient but functional as well. (Pants-on-Pants/ Kickstarter)

After nearly two years of researching, testing and experimenting, Xu now has a Kickstarter campaign for his pants-on-pants invention with requests coming in from all over the world.

"We got backers from Iceland, Norway and also some part of Canada," Xu said. "Actually the first backer is from Canada and I think she lives next to the Arctic ocean... so I think people in cold places really need something like this."