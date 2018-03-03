Northwestern Ontario's professional bass angler Jeff Gustafson is once again turning heads in the world of angling. Having recently been placed second in a Fishing League Worldwide tournament in Florida, the Kenora, Ont. based angler is well on his way to becoming a recognizable force.

"It feels pretty good," Gustafson told CBC's Outdoor Columnist Gord Ellis, "[I] had a really good tournament."

The tournament took place in the Harris chain of lakes in Florida, Orlando with a total of 184 teams registered to participate.

On the second day of the four day tournament, only 30 teams remained with Gustafson and another Canadian angler sitting in the top five position on the very last day.

"It's a place in central Florida called the Harris chain and it's a chain of like seven of eight different lakes that we were able to fish and Harris lake was the second biggest one in the chain," Gustafson said.

Gustafson said during the last day of the tournament, anglers who were in the top five position had a camera on their boat, broadcasting live to hundreds of fans on social media. (Jeff Gustafson)

He said he felt confident going into the tournament as he had a pretty good practice fishing session a few days before the big day.

"We have pretty strict rules for pre-fishing ... and we are only allowed to practice with immediate family or anglers that are signed up to be co-anglers," Gustafson explained, "so my dad was able to practice with me...and I ended up catching every fish I weighed in."

On the last day of the tournament, Gustafson said he started the day about seven pounds behind Canadian angler, Chris Johnston from Peterborough, Ont. who ended up winning the entire tournament that weekend.

Two Canadian professional bass anglers placed first and second at the FLW tournament in Florida on Feb 22. Jeff "Gussy" Gustafson (left) from Kenora, Ont. placed second, while Chris Johnston from Peterborough came in first place. (Jeff Gustafson / Facebook)

"I had a pretty good feeling that if I could just find one more big fish, I would have a good shot to win this thing ... [but] as it turned out I had a really good last day and there wasn't much else I could do other than getting really lucky in getting a giant fish." Gustafson said.

In the end the northwestern Ontario angler came in second place and took home $30,000 U.S.

He also received some intense social media attention as thousands of people watched him fish online the last day of the tournament.

"FLW does this thing now called FLW Live...and the top five anglers have a camera on their boat and they make a TV show ... but they also broadcast live out of our boats," Gustafson said.

Regardless of the outcome, the professional bass angler said he's proud to be one of the Canadians who made it to the top two spots in a professional world class tournament.

"I made it close and it's pretty neat that we ended up first and second, being Canadians," Gustafson said, "[and] I don't think anyone would have expected that down in Florida."

