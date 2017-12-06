Homeless people in Thunder Bay, Ont., who can't access the city's shelters now have a new refuge from the cold.

Grace Place has set up a ten-bed Out of the Cold program to house people with nowhere else to go.

"It's basically safe, overnight accommodation that provides ... a hot nutritious breakfast or snack in the morning and a conversation that would open up the necessity of additional support, such as clothing or referrals to community resources," said Marie Klassen, the director of services at the Lakehead Social Planning Council, which helped secure funding for the pilot project.

Lakehead Social Planning Council director of services Marie Klassen said she hopes the demand for beds at Grace Place's Out of the Cold program will demonstrate the need for continued funding. (Nicole Ireland/CBC)

The program, which officially launches Dec. 14, began operating in late October, and so far, the beds are nearly always full, Klassen said, a fact she hopes will demonstrate the need for continued funding.

"Because this is a pilot, I think the recommendations moving forward will be to expand the program knowing people are being turned away," she said.

"I think that's sort of the frustration around this — that even though Grace Ministries is providing the ten beds, it still isn't enough."

Prior to the arrival of Out of the Cold, Shelter House was the city's only so-called low-barrier homeless shelter, meaning it accepts clients who might be refused entry to other shelters for reasons such as intoxication.

However, even Shelter House occasionally bans guests on a temporary basis if they are seen as a threat to staff or other guests — such as in cases where a guest is in an abusive relationship with another would-be guest.

Until now, those banned from Shelter House were literally out in the cold.