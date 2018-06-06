Nearly 200 homeless people in Thunder Bay took advantage of a new pilot project this winter.

Out of the Cold operated from October 22, 2017 until the end of March at Grace Place, on the south side of the northwestern Ontario city.

It was geared toward people who can't use other shelters in the city, because of behavioural and other issues, says Gary Macsemchuk, the pastor at the street mission.

Homeless people 'risk freezing to death'

"They were very, very happy because they could wash up and they could get a good night's rest. The alternative to that during the winter for people that are homeless is just to walk around all night because if they stop then they risk freezing to death," he said.

Gary Macsemchuk, the pastor at Grace Place mission, says during the winter, some homeless people in Thunder Bay, Ont., are sleeping in abandoned cars or parkades. (CBC News)

The six-month program had nearly 1,600 visits from 174 different clients, who had been sleeping in places such as parkades "to get out of the wind, although still not a very warm, or inviting place," or taking refuge in abandoned cars, he said.

"They would get blankets and things, and I've seen vehicles where they've broken the window so they can climb in and that's where they sleep."

Grace Place put sleeping mats on the floor of the mission, fed the clients supper, and a hot, nutritious breakfast and then packed them a bagged lunch, as well as providing access to free clothing and laundry facilities.

Clients formed 'family', 'sense of community'

"They were very grateful to have a warm place to stay and we found towards the end of the program that the people who were here frequently had built a little sense of community and it was almost like they were family and I think they realized what they had here at Grace Place and they reacted accordingly. They didn't want to lose their shelter, " he said.

The role of staff at the mission was to connect guests with community resources that would optimistically lead them to adequate housing.

Organizers are hoping to access federal and provincial funding to continue the project for three more years, said Macsemchuk.

The findings were released at the annual general meeting of the Lakehead Social Planning Council on Tuesday night.