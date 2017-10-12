Changes proposed by the province to the Waste Free Ontario Act will have an impact on how Thunder Bay manages its recycling and waste pickup programs.

City councillors in Thunder Bay will hear from administration in early November on how proposals such as banning organics from landfills, or requiring more recycling will impact the city.

"Diversion programs in the province have been sort of sitting stagnant, so it's all about more waste reduction," said Jason Sherband, the Manager of Solid Waste and Recycling Services. "The big thing at the end of the day is it's making producers responsible."

Sherband didn't want to go into details on the impact that will be felt by the city; instead saying council should hear about the changes firsthand.

"There's a lot of good that we see in the legislation, in moving waste reduction in the province forward. But, with that is change, and there will be some impacts. So certainly we're aware of how things are evolving, and taking part in all of the consultations to get a better handle on what things may look like."

One proposed change is the potential ban on organic waste from landfills. It means communities would have to have compost or green bin programs, as well as methods to collect food waste from restaurants and institutions.