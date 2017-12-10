Elementary students in Thunder Bay, Ont. once again had the chance to speak with Santa Claus, over the radio, thanks to the military members of 3 Squadron/38 Signal Regiment.

Brandon Woodel, a private with the Reserve Force, was at Ogden Community Public School on Thursday, Dec. 7 to give kids the opportunity to tell Santa what they want for Christmas this year.

"[It's] been a pretty busy day for us," Woodel said. "We've had quite a few kids and we have even more to go through."

Disguised as friends of Santa, members of 3 Squadron/38 Signal Regiment in Thunder Bay make annual visits to both public and Catholic elementary schools and use their radios to help the kids speak to the folks at the North Pole.

Participating schools have their students write a letter to Santa before the visit so that he can be familiar with what they want for gifts each year.

"We had about 100 kids today and I think later, after this school, we have about 100 more," Woodel said.

Before Santa went back to his toy shop, CBC Thunder Bay's Jackie McKay also had a chance to ask Santa for some help to fill up four planes with food for CBC's Sounds of the Season holiday campaign on Friday, Dec. 15.