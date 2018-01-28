CBC Thunder Bay executive producer Michael Dick was among those honoured at the fourth biennial Northwestern Ontario Visionary Awards, or NOVAs, handed out this weekend — and he was in good company.
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray received the organization's SuperNOVA award, which goes to a young professional who has achieved international recognition for their work.
Thunder Bay lawyer Ayoub Ansari and Lakehead student union vice president Farhan Yousaf were recognized as community champions, and filmmaker Damien Gilbert was given the Community Pride NOVA.
The awards, which recognize the top 20 young professionals under 40, are hosted by Thunder Bay's young professionals network, SHIFT.
They were handed out Saturday night at the Victoria Inn.
"There are so many talented and diverse people in the region from all ages and walks of life who all are committed to making this region better," Dick said Sunday morning. "I am proud to be on the list."
2018 NOVA Recipients
Business and Professional Achievement Category
James Nigro – Owner, mars. clothing
Aleska Shermack – Program Manager – Social Enterprise for Northern Ontario Program, PARO Centre for Women's Enterprise
Nick Purich – Vice President Finance & Chief Financial Officer, Wasaya Group Inc.
Andrew Calderon – Chief Operations Officer, Intrideo by Socy Inc.
Jay Barnard – CEO/Corporate Chef, Freshwater Cuisine
SHIFT Disturber NOVA
Sean Murray – CEO/Owner, Nor'Wester Maple Co. and Staff Scientist – Informal Education Programs, Science North
Community Champion Category
Matthew Villella – Employment Counselor, YES Employment, and Instructor, Confederation College
Farhan Yousaf – Vice President, Operations & Finance, Lakehead University Student Union (LUSU)
Elizabeth Ward – Administrative Coordinator, Fresh Market Foods
Ayoub Ansari – Barrister & Solicitor, Ayoub Ansari Law
Matt Dupuis – Proprietor, Uncle Matt's
Civic Pride NOVA
Damien Gilbert – Owner-Operator, Epica Pictures
Leadership Category
Michael Dick – Executive Producer, CBC Thunder Bay
Dan Bevilacqua – Executive Director, Superior Country
Nathan Lawrence – Mortgage Broker, Dominion Lending Centres Lakehead Financial
Anu Baldner – Human Resources Manager, AV Terrace Bay
Rosa Carlino – Associate Lawyer, Cheadles LLP
Rising Star NOVA
Ashlyn Ransome – Owner, The Pasta Shoppe and Superior Olive Oil Co.
People's Choice NOVA
Patricia Del Paggio – Teacher, Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board
SuperNOVA
Matt Murray – Goalie – Pittsburgh Penguins, National Hockey League