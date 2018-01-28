CBC Thunder Bay executive producer Michael Dick was among those honoured at the fourth biennial Northwestern Ontario Visionary Awards, or NOVAs, handed out this weekend — and he was in good company.

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray received the organization's SuperNOVA award, which goes to a young professional who has achieved international recognition for their work.

Thunder Bay lawyer Ayoub Ansari and Lakehead student union vice president Farhan Yousaf were recognized as community champions, and filmmaker Damien Gilbert was given the Community Pride NOVA.



The awards, which recognize the top 20 young professionals under 40, are hosted by Thunder Bay's young professionals network, SHIFT.

They were handed out Saturday night at the Victoria Inn.

"There are so many talented and diverse people in the region from all ages and walks of life who all are committed to making this region better," Dick said Sunday morning. "I am proud to be on the list."

2018 NOVA Recipients

Business and Professional Achievement Category

James Nigro – Owner, mars. clothing

Aleska Shermack – Program Manager – Social Enterprise for Northern Ontario Program, PARO Centre for Women's Enterprise

Nick Purich – Vice President Finance & Chief Financial Officer, Wasaya Group Inc.

Andrew Calderon – Chief Operations Officer, Intrideo by Socy Inc.

Jay Barnard – CEO/Corporate Chef, Freshwater Cuisine

SHIFT Disturber NOVA

Sean Murray – CEO/Owner, Nor'Wester Maple Co. and Staff Scientist – Informal Education Programs, Science North

Community Champion Category

Matthew Villella – Employment Counselor, YES Employment, and Instructor, Confederation College

Farhan Yousaf – Vice President, Operations & Finance, Lakehead University Student Union (LUSU)

Elizabeth Ward – Administrative Coordinator, Fresh Market Foods

Ayoub Ansari – Barrister & Solicitor, Ayoub Ansari Law

Matt Dupuis – Proprietor, Uncle Matt's

Civic Pride NOVA

Damien Gilbert – Owner-Operator, Epica Pictures

Leadership Category

Michael Dick – Executive Producer, CBC Thunder Bay

Dan Bevilacqua – Executive Director, Superior Country

Nathan Lawrence – Mortgage Broker, Dominion Lending Centres Lakehead Financial

Anu Baldner – Human Resources Manager, AV Terrace Bay

Rosa Carlino – Associate Lawyer, Cheadles LLP

Rising Star NOVA

Ashlyn Ransome – Owner, The Pasta Shoppe and Superior Olive Oil Co.

People's Choice NOVA

Patricia Del Paggio – Teacher, Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board

SuperNOVA

Matt Murray – Goalie – Pittsburgh Penguins, National Hockey League