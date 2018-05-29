City council clears NorthWest Helicopters for takeoff from Thunder Bay waterfront

Expect to see a shiny new helicopter whisking tourists along Thunder Bay's waterfront for the next three years.

City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., approved NorthWest Helicopters to use the Pool Six site at the waterfront as their base of operations.

The company, which will have one chopper based at the site, will provide sightseeing for visitors to the city, travelling over Lake Superior along the waterfront, to the Terry Fox Lookout, as well as along the Kaministiquia River.

The concept is nearly a year in the making, with city approval needed to have the business at the waterfront site.

Liam Dowds, the owner of NorthWest Helicopters Inc., told council concerns about noise and safety have been addressed by the operation.

"Our flight paths will never be over the residences," said Dowds, referring to a meeting he had with owners of the condominiums at the waterfront.

"As a matter of fact, our plan is to depart out, either out over the water, or out over the industrial lands."

Dowds said his helicopter is much smaller than what is used for medical transportation, which can often be seen and heard buzzing over the city.

He said he will also fly closer to the breakwall to alleviate noise concerns.

Potential new subdivision

Council also heard a presentation from a group hoping to create a subdivision off of 20th Side Road, near the CP Rail mainline.

The property, just south of Nova Drive would have 24 single detached homes, serviced with city water and septic fields.

Homeowners in the area voiced concerns about the plan, saying groundwater is already an issue in the area, and more homes would only add to the problem.

The city previously approved the nearby Maplewood Estates subdivision, which was originally not recommended by the city's planning department. That development is also serviced by water and septic, with the city telling the developer that city sewer pipes would eventually have to get installed into the development at Arthur Street and Mapleward Road.

"An unnatural flow is city water and septic fields, because we're not taking any water out of that field," said Roger Talarico, who has lived in the area for more than two decades.

"We're just turning the tap on, and putting more water into that ground."

Talarico said ditches in the area always have water, and the city installed pipes a number of years ago to help alleviate drainage concerns.

He said the perforated pipe helps, but the water table is still high, with him burning out several jet pumps that constantly run.

Council will receive more information on the subdivision, including information from agencies like the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority, before it comes back to council on June 18.