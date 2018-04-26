Thieves in Thunder Bay now breaking car windows to get at loot

Thunder Bay police are reminding residents to make sure they do not leave any valuable items in their vehicles that are in plain view.

According to a media statement on Thursday, police have been receiving a number of reports over the past few days about vehicle windows being smashed and items being stolen.

They said most incidents are happening overnight on the north side of the city.

Police said thefts from vehicles are crimes of opportunity and taking proactive steps to ensure your car is not targeted can help with prevention.