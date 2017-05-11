A tip from a Thunder Bay, Ont., resident may have thwarted a violent attack on people at a North Carolina school, say law enforcement officials on both sides of the border.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service, a city resident contacted the department on May 9 with information about "disturbing communications" in a chat room that threatened violence at a high school in North Carolina's Union County.

Thunder Bay police then alerted law enforcement officials in the United States.

"I don't know who it is, but that person's a hero in my book," Tony Underwood, the chief communications officer for the Union County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina, said of the anonymous tipster.

"They went above and beyond and potentially averted what could have been a catastrophic event just by taking the steps necessary to get this information to the right people."

Sheriff Cathey thanks Thunder Bay Police Services in Canada 4 quick response concerning threats involving Forest Hills High School student. https://t.co/uCziR0z9JS — @UnionCountyNC

Underwood said the chain of communication saw the information go from Thunder Bay to homeland security in Minnesota who then, in turn, notified officials in North Carolina. From there, the tip was passed to the state bureau of investigation then to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

School officials and a police officer assigned to the school identified the student involved with the alleged threats, pulled him out of class and found a book bag containing a number of items, including several large knives, gasoline, firecrackers, a dismantled shotgun shell and a note that Underwood described as a "hit list with a number of names on that list and basically instructions or information as to what this student was potentially going to do these individuals named on this list."

The paper contained the names of as many as 12 people.

Tony Underwood is the chief communications officer with the Union County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina. He says he doesn't know the name of the person who alerted police in Thunder Bay, Ont., to something suspicious in an online chat room, but "that person is a hero in my book" as his or her actions helped prevent "a potential catastrophe." (Union County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina )

Underwood added that due to young offender legislation in North Carolina, all police can say about the student is that he is a boy under the age of 16.

The quick sharing of information in policing continues to play a vital role in dealing with potentially dangerous situations, he said.

"It sort of brings everybody together," he said. "We may be thousands of miles apart but essentially we're just a couple of phone calls away."