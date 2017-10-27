The Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA) is disappointed over the province's updated Long Term Energy Plan (LTEP), saying that the much-anticipated document offers "nothing new for the Northwest."

President of NOMA, Wendy Landry, released a written statement on Thursday expressing her frustrations with the recently-announced update to Ontario's 2017 Long Term Energy Plan (LTEP).

She said "all it does is regurgitate plans that are already in place but fails to outline the future for the Atikokan and Thunder Bay Generating Stations," and it does not speak to the much needed "transmission upgrades to Greenstone and the First Nation communities in that area."

The LTEP, which promises to bring affordable energy, refers to the long planned east-west tie, upgrading services from Thunder Bay through to Kenora, Ear Falls and Pickle Lake, Ont.

According to Thursday's statements, Landry feels that the "20-year plan is more of an election document with a lot of feel good material...[but] with very little actual plans that are implemental, particularly here in the Northwest."

She said in the LTEP, there is no mention of renewing the fuel contracts for the Atikokan and Thunder Bay generation stations, something Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault has previously promised.

"Once again, on the energy file, the Government of Ontario has failed the North which is unfortunate, given we believed that this Minister really understood the realities of the energy needs for the region," Landry added.