An expert with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) in Ontario says this year's outbreak of tent caterpillars is happening mostly in the northeast region of the province.

"Northwestern Ontario had a fairly large expansive FTC (forest tent caterpillar) infestation that began up there in 2014 ... and now it's on the decline," said Dan Rowlinson, the ministry's forest health operations coordinator. "I think for the most part, everybody is in the free and clear and they've tolerated the forest tent caterpillar outbreak quite well."

However, he said there is still a residual population of tent caterpillars around Kenora as well as on the east side of Lake Nipigon.

Thunder Bay is currently on the downside of the cycle and should be free of the insects for at least a few more seasons, said Rowlinson.

"You can almost set your watch on a forest tent caterpillar cycle," Rowlinson, adding it is usually a ten-year cycle.

An entomologist in Thunder Bay, agrees.

Ken Deacon said if the city was in for an outbreak, the signs would already be evident.

"They are called forest tent caterpillars for a reason and part of their life cycle is to build little tents in the limbs of trees," Deacon said.

"[But] we may have escaped the onslaught this year."