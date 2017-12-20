Families and children in Thunder Bay, Ont. will soon have access to more high-quality licensed care in a safe convenient setting thanks to a nearly two million dollar investment through the province's Child Care Capital Project.

According to a media statement on Tuesday, the Lakehead District School Board will receive $1.9 million in funding for three new child care rooms as part of Ontario's goal to create 45,000 new childcare spaces across Ontario.

"Providing high-quality child care can benefit not only parents and children, but also creates a better community for all," MPP Thunder Bay-Superior North Michael Gravelle said.

As part of a five-year commitment to help more children up to the age of four access child care, Ontario is investing a total of $1.6 billion in capital projects alone.

"Creating more licensed child care spaces in schools is key to building an early years and child care system that is seamless and accessible for families in Ontario," Minister Responsible for Early Years and Child Care, Indira Naidoo-Harris said in a written statement.

In addition, by providing more licensed child care spaces the project also hopes to allow more women to go back to work and pursue their career and thus close the gender wage gap.