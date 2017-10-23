Two 17-year old girls were rescued from the Neebing River in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Saturday night and taken to hospital by ambulance, according to Thunder Bay police.

Officers responded to a call near Syndicate Avenue near the waterway just before 11:30 p.m., on Oct. 21, according to a written statement from police released on Sunday. They reportedly found two females in the river.

Upon further investigation, police determined that one of the teens had fallen into the water while the other attempted to help but panicked when her friend began to pull her into the river.

According to Sunday's statement, both teens were taken to hospital and medically cleared. It is believed that alcohol consumption was a factor in the incident, according to police.