One person is dead following a house fire Monday night, in a rural area just south of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

At about 10:22 p.m July 24, the OPP and Neebing Fire Service responded to reports of a fire at a home on Highway 608 in Scoble Township, police said in a written release Tuesday.

When officers and fire fighters arrived at the scene, the residence was fully engulfed in flames.

After the fire was extinguished, the Neebing Fire Service located one deceased person in the home, police said. However, identification is being withheld until a positive identification can be made, and next of kin notified.

Police are holding the scene until the arrival of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the OPP Northwest Region Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Unit.