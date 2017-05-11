Most parents like to think their children are one-in-a-million, but that is the challenging reality for Earla Navratil of Thunder Bay, Ont.

Her youngest two children have Xeroderma Pigmentosum (XP) a genetic disease that is so rare fewer than 1,000 people in the entire world have been diagnosed with it.

Any exposure to sunlight results in rapid and severe burns, often third-degree, which take weeks to heal, said Navratil.

The condition causes a predisposition to skin cancer and children often die by age nine.

That 22-year-old Peter-Justin and 20-year-old Avery are still alive "is a miracle," she said.

20-year-old Avery Navratil (left) cuddles one of the family's five cats, alongside her mother Earla (centre). Her 22-year-old brother Peter-Justin is already using a walker because of the neurodegenerative effects of Xeroderma Pigmentosum (XP). (Cathy Alex/CBC )

"Through everything that Peter-Justin and Avery face they see nothing but good in everybody we meet. Just walking through the mall, they're the friendliest two people that you'll ever meet. They're comedians. They are spitfires. They have wisecracks for everything. They make you laugh and that's a big part of getting through the day, " said Kristy Martin, their developmental support worker.

And the days are becoming much more difficult.

A trip to the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Md., revealed the duo have the most severe form of the condition, which causes neurological impairments and degeneration.

​ "No matter what life is going to throw your way approach it with a smile on your face, - Joseph Navratil

"It's like a combination of Alzheimer's and Lou Gehrig's disease," said Navratil, explaining that both children are now profoundly deaf, their sight is deteriorating, their mobility is decreasing and they are showing early signs of dementia, such as forgetfulness.

Peter-Justin is declining more quickly than his sister, and the disease is affecting his smooth muscle tissue. He's on a modified diet so he doesn't choke, and sleeps at a 45-degree angle in a hospital bed to prevent aspiration.

Earla Navratil has installed special windows in her home to help block the sunlight. She says they are also strict about lowering the blinds during the hours when the sun is on that side of the house. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

"There came a point a couple of years ago where I said I can't do this anymore and a couple of my friends came together and said what can we do, and through friends and community partners we have a group that meets on a monthly basis and we call it the Wrap Around Group," said Navratil, a single mother who has survived breast cancer and a brain tumour.

The Wrap Around Group has rallied to help Navratil install an elevator between the main floor and the basement in her home, and build an accessible washroom.

The group is hosting a benefit Friday night in hopes of raising the funds to renovate the garage and create an accessible indoor/outdoor living space with the specialized sun protection the pair require.

"Any help is good help as far as I'm concerned," said older brother Joseph Navratil.

Family friend and member of the Wrap Around Group Fred Dewsberry (far left) wrangles the Navratil family's two dogs while the others pose for a group portrait. (From left standing) Joseph Navratil, Earla Navratil, Peter-Justin Navratil and Kristy Marin, a developmental support worker who assists the family. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

The 23-year-old who was diagnosed with Asperberger's Syndrome when he was younger just completed his Master's degree in physics, with outstanding honours, at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay.

"My mom might say they're lucky to have me, but really I think I'm lucky to have them," he said, adding that his brother and sister have much to teach everyone about how to handle adversity.

"No matter what life is going to throw your way approach it with a smile on your face, don't just let it eat away at you. If my brother can do that with all the challenges he faces, if I just face something minor in my daily life, I can get over that and move on."