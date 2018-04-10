Muskeg Express stays on track at Thunder Bay city council

The Muskeg Express will run again this summer, after city councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., agreed to spend $50,000 on the train that needs some immediate repairs.

The debate on whether to spend the money was minimal - with most on council agreeing that the spend - 0.27% of the budget - was worthwhile.

Coun. Andrew Foulds told council losing the train would be another blow to the park, which is billed as a premier park in the city.

"We lost the toboggan runs. We've lost the sleigh rides. Some of the playground equipment has been removed."

Foulds also said that while he was not pointing fingers, maintenance performed by the parks department, has been on the decline.

"The grooming and maintenance of the trails has not been up to what the citizens want. It's been one thing after another."

Councillors Johnson and Virdiramo echoed that sentiment, with Virdiramo adding, "We need to take a look at what's being done in all our facilities, including parks."

"However, when it comes to this stage, we should not only look at staff, but when we look in the mirror we should look at ourselves, because we constantly pressure staff and administration to come back with a budget that will be appropriate for everybody. Sometimes, in that process, things fall through the cracks and fall behind."