Will the muskeg express ride again? The Centennial Park train ride is in need of some repairs and City Councillor Andrew Foulds there will be enough money for repairs. 7:19

An attraction at Centennial Park could get back on track for the summer, if Thunder Bay city council agrees to repair the Muskeg Express.

A memo from Councillor Andrew Foulds will ask council to use $50,000 from the stabilization reserve fund to pay for the repairs. The memo does not specify what needs to be completed to get the train operational.

The attraction was closed last summer, after city staff had to look at the train, and see what work was needed to ensure it was safe for park visitors.

If approved, work would take place so the train could operate this summer.

Municipal election

At its meeting on Monday, council will also hear about a change in the Municipal Elections Modernization Act that took effect on April 1, 2018. It changes the residency rules currently in place, requiring ward councillors in Thunder Bay to reside, or own property in the ward they represent.

The by-law has been in place since 1975, and was upheld again in 1984 by the Ontario Municipal Board. However, the new provincial act would no longer provide jurisdiction for the by-laws to dictate where councillors could live.

It means any person who resides, owns or leases property, or has a spouse that owns or leases property in the city would be able to run for any ward.

The changes will be in effect for the upcoming municipal election, slated for October 22, 2018.

Construction season coming

Council will also look at a number of contracts slated to be awarded.

$4.1 M of repaving work has been awarded to Bruno's Contracting, including work on Dawson Road, Edward St., Court St., William St., Brunswick St., and 25th Side Road.

Other residential streets to see paving include Chelsea Cres., Christie St., Erle St, Fort St., Grenville Ave., Highland Ct., McKibbon St., Munro St., Ray Blvd., Superior Ave., Valleywood Cres. and Windsor St.

Other improvements include the CN Rail crossing on Cumming St., and the CP Rail crossings at Neebing Avenue and Crawford St.

The city will also award a $1.5 M contract to reline watermains in the North High Street area.

An additional $2M will be spent on replacing sewers and watermains on Edward St., between the Neebing River and Churchill Drive, and on Court Street between Bay and Wilson Streets.

Those projects will also see the roads re-paved. The work will be completed by Makkinga Contracting.