Members of Thunder Bay's business and music communities are getting together on Wednesday at an event hosted by the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, to discuss how they can work together for economic benefit.

They'll get some advice from Cory Crossman, the first music industry development officer for the city of London, Ont.

"Music means work, and I think a lot of people haven't been looking at it that way," said Crossman, who was hired by London in 2015 to act as a liaison between the city and local musicians.

"It's a $1.2 billion industry in Ontario — live music," he continued. "There's 20,000 jobs that are dedicated full time to live music. And that's just live music. It's not even the recording industry."

It's high time for people to stop thinking of music as merely a hobby or a creative pursuit, he said, and to recognize that it's also big business.

There's a reason it's called the 'music business' says Thunder Bay musician, Jean-Paul De Roover. (Shannon Lepere)

That's a message that Thunder Bay musician Jean-Paul De Roover agrees with.

De Roover, who will take part in a panel discussion with Crossman on Wednesday, and who is helping the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce organize the event, said bringing together the business sector and more creative types, makes sense.

"From the musicians side, I think there's a lot of musicians that really could use a boost in terms of learning the business side of music," he said.

"There's ... hundreds of talented artists that are artists first and foremost, they don't necessarily have the business sense."

He also noted the number of merchants in the city that revolve around music, from music stores, to concert venues.

Wednesday's discussion will be an opportunity for the business community and the music community to start talking about what each side can do for the other, he said, so that the industry grows.

The forum is taking place at the Italian Cultural Centre from 1:30 - 4:30 p.m.