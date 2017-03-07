The chair of Thunder Bay's Accessibility Advisory Committee is working with the Thunder Bay Museum to make exhibits more accessible to people with disabilities.

Tessa Soderberg is visually impaired and needs to touch things in order to know what they look like.

That's typically a no-no at museums, because the oils and acids in people's hands can damage fragile artifacts, but Soderberg worked with the museum to stage a special hands-on exhibit.

Holding soldiers' uniforms from the First World War gave her new insight into the challenges they faced, Soderberg said.

"I didn't realize how really scratchy it was or, you know, one of the helmets, just how flimsy they were. You don't know that until you have hands on," she said.

Tessa Soderberg and her guide dog pose with the wigwam at the Thunder Bay Museum. It's one of the few exhibits Soderberg is free to touch. She has been working with the museum on making more exhibits accessible to people with disabilities. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

The museum's education and outreach coordinator, Catherine Caughell, said she prepared the exhibit by working with her team to identify artifacts that could safely be handled by small groups of people.

There are several more exhibits that could be adapted for future "touch tours," she told CBC.

Caughell had been doing her own research on accessibility before being approach by Soderberg, she said.

Specifically, she had contacted a company in southern Ontario that makes tactile drawings of museum maps and works of art.

"They were showing me fantastic things like simple line drawings of Monet paintings, or Van Gogh or things like that," Caughell said.

She has also looked into audio guides, she said.

"It's one of those things that sort of gets brought up as a conversation, and we look at granting options, and we look at the staff abilities at the time and timing and things like that, so there's a lot of different factors that go into whether we can or cannot do these things. But we're always looking for ways to do them," she said.

Most recently, Caughell inquired about the possibility of adding closed captioning to the museum's videos, she added.

Typically only large museums like the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto and the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. have staff and resources dedicated to accessibility, Caughell said, but added, "any steps that we can do to be more accessible is better."