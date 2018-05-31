Drivers charged after five car collision on Hwy 61 in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A total of five vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 61, north of Arthur Street in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Thursday morning.

OPP said in a written release on Thursday that a vehicle travelling south bound reduced their speed to allow another vehicle into the lane, when another car came and struck the driver who had slowed down from behind. A third vehicle was able to slow down to avoid the collision but was struck from behind by two other vehicles.

One vehicle was not damaged and one vehicle sustained minor damages while the three other vehicles sustained extensive damage.

No one was injured and three of the drivers were charged with following too close, OPP said.