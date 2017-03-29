A Thunder Bay, Ont., organization, which serves people with addictions and mental health issues, is asking for the public's help to spare its clients from caffeine deprivation.

PACE desperately needs donations of second-hand mugs and bowls, said system advocate Madeline Meikle.

The organization serves coffee in the morning and meals at lunchtime, but Meikle said its "old old" dishwasher is so slow it doesn't clean the morning dishes in time for the noon-hour meal.

"We'll have people drinking out of measuring cups and stuff. If we didn't serve soup or something, we'll have people drinking out of bowls, because sometimes you really need a cup of coffee, and if you don't have anything to have a cup of coffee in, well, use a measuring cup or something like that," she said.

Sometimes the organization serves breakfasts, making the dish shortage even more dire, she added.

Currently, PACE has around 20 mugs to serve around 30 people.

It used to have more, but some broke and others "grew legs," Meikle said.

It would like to up its supply to around 50 mugs and 50 bowls, she added.

Anyone with second-hand dishes to donate can drop them off at PACE's Algoma Street office.