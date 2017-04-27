Firefighters in Thunder Bay, Ont. were called to Mt. McKay on Wednesday as the wintry weather reportedly stranded two men on the north face of the mountain.

According to a written release from fire officials, firefighters were called around 5:45 p.m. after two men in their early 20s attempted to climb the path in the middle of the mountain face but got stuck before reaching the lookout level.

The ice buildup on the loose rock and shale due to the day's freezing rain also made it impossible for the men to return back to the ground, the fire service said.

One of the men used a cell phone to call 911.

Firefighters had to make the climb up to the stranded hikers, according to fire officials, as working from above was deemed too dangerous and time-consuming.

Paramedics checked the two men at the scene for injuries and released them. The hikers were also interviewed by the Anishinabek Police Service, the fire department said.