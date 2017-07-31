Thunder Bay-Superior North MPP Michael Gravelle has announced his return to cabinet after a five-month leave of absence due to depression.

Though he is not yet fully recovered, he is ready to start transitioning back to work as the Minister of Northern Development and Mines, he announced Monday.

"I'm pleased to say that, while I have been away, I have made great progress in understanding this illness and how to cope with and treat it," he said. "But, like many with depression, I am continuing the hard work it takes to feel better. I'll be the first to admit I'm not there yet."

Nonetheless, Gravelle said, he now has the strength to transition back to doing the work he loves.

"I can't begin to explain how much the support of my family, friends, constituents and colleagues has meant to me over the past five months. You are part of the reason I now have the strength to get back to work," he said.

"Thank you for your time, patience and understanding. I wouldn't be here without you."