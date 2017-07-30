A popular summer and fall outdoor movie series is returning to the north side waterfront in Thunder Bay, Ont., as city officials announced the 2017 lineup for the Movie Nights on the Waterfront.

Free movie showings are done on a big screen at the Marina Park bandshell, starting just after sunset, when it is dark enough. City officials said in August, that is around 9:00 p.m., and gradually becoming earlier through the fall.

The 2017 lineup includes:

Friday August 18 – Finding Dory

Saturday August 19 – Secret Life of Pets

Friday August 25 – The Lego Batman Movie

Saturday August 26 – Over the Hedge

Friday September 1 – Fate of the Furious

Friday September 22 (ThunderCon Movie Night) – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Friday September 29 (Culture Days) – Sleeping Giant (hosted at the Kinsmen Youth Centre)

Friday October 27 (Halloween Movie Night) – Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Food and drinks are available on-site, city officials said, or people can bring their own.